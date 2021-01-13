'This Is Us' Cast: Know Who Starred In This Golden Globe Nominated Romantic Drama Series

This Is Us is a 2016 romantic-drama series. The series is created by Dan Fogelman. The plot of the series revolves around the two families - the parents and the children and tells their stories in different frames. This series has been nominated for Best Television Series – Drama at the 74th Golden Globe Awards and Best Drama Series at the 7th Critics' Choice Awards. Here are all the details about the series' cast and characters.

This Is Us cast and characters

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia played the character of Jack Pearson. He is Rebeca's first husband. He is also the biological father of Kate and Kevin whereas he is the adoptive father of Randall. He is one of the most interesting of the entire cast. One of the most interesting members from the cast, he is popular for his role in the Gilmore Girls.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Mandy Moore played the character of Rebecca Pearson. She is Jack's wife and the biological mother of Kate and Kevin whereas the adoptive mother of Randall. She is also the grandmother to Tess and Annie Pearson and Jack Damon. She shot to fame after her debut single Candy.

Sterling K Brown as Randall Pearson

Sterling K Brown played the role of Randall Pearson. Randall is the adoptive child of Rebecca and Jack. He is Tess, Annie and Deja's father whereas the uncle of Jack Damon. He is popular for his role in The People V O J The Simpsons: The American Crime Story.

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Chrissy Metz played the role of Kate Pearson in the series. She is Jack and Rebecca's biological daughter. She is married to Toby and has a child Jack Damon with him. She also starred in the 2019 movie Breakthrough.

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Justin Hartley played the character of Kevin Pearson. Kevin is Kate's biological brother whereas the adoptive brother of Randall. He is Jack Damon's uncle as well. He is known for his role in the NBC opera Passions.

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Susan Kelechi Watson played the role of Beth Pearson in the series. She is Randall's wife. She and Randall had three children together Deja, Tess and Annie. Her maternal surname is Clarke.

