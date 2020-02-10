Justin Bieber Has A Penchant For Caps And Beanies And These Pics Are Proof

Justin Bieber is undoubtedly one of the most popular contemporary pop artists. The Canadian singer has a massive fan following on Instagram with 126 million followers. Bieber is currently high on the success of his latest song Yummy, which crossed a whopping 13 million views in just a matter of hours of its release on YouTube. Apart from this, the singer is also popular for his caps. Take a look at Bieber-inspired caps and beanie caps you must try right now:

Justin Bieber inspired caps and beanie caps

Bieber can be seen flaunting a yellow cap that matches perfectly to his outfit. the singer has accentuated his look with the cap and huge glasses. His new look seems to have attracted the attention of many fans.

Bieber wore a grey beanie cap with green sweatshirt and sweatpants. He paired the outfit with big glasses. The cap accentuated his overall look.

Justin Bieber opted for this kind of hat for his Purpose tour. He simply can be seen pairing the hat with a t-shirt. Have a look at the picture.

This is a look from his recent superhit series Justin Bieber: Seasons. The singer can be seen wearing a pink beanie cap with no poms. The smiley face knitted on one side of the beanie cap grabs the attention and can be opted for a cute look. He paired it with a blue sweatshirt.

Bieber can be seen creatively flaunting his look in a knitted winter beanie. He wore it with an olive coloured sweatshirt and red checked trousers. The beanie cap with pom added a little cuteness to the overall look. People looking for a cute winter look can opt for these kinds of beanies.

