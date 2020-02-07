Top Justin Bieber TV Shows You Must Check Out Right Away

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular pop artists. The singer has never failed to impress his fans around the world. He has enthralled his audience not only with his songs but also with his TV shows. Bieber recently released the docuseries titled Justin Bieber: Seasons that turned out to be a massive hit and ranks as one of the most-watched episodes on YouTube. Take a look at some of the best Justin Bieber TV shows:

Best TV shows of Justin Bieber

Knock Knock Live

Knock Knock Live, which premiered in 2015, is a reality TV show. Iconic TV personality Ryan Seacrest served as an executive producer for the show. The premise of the show was that Seacrest and a celebrity guest would knock on a random person's door and distribute gifts to them. Justin Bieber was scheduled in the first season of the Tv show.

Fans couldn't wait to see people's reaction upon meeting the iconic pop star. There are games with professional players, a pop concert in their yard and people also get to win prizes. The final episode aired on July 28, 2015.

Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

This was considered one of the most-watched Justin Bieber TV shows. There are several roasters and Kevin Hart himself makes fun of Justin Bieber. The pop singer was just 21 at the time of filming and he remains one of the youngest roastees of Comedy Central to date.

American Music Awards 2015

The 43rd Annual American Music Awards TV show was held in Los Angeles, California in the year 2015. The show was hosted by Jennifer Lopez. The TV show marked the presence of Justin Bieber and his outstanding performance at the show. Bieber performed songs including Sorry, Where are U Now and What Do You Mean? The TV show attracted nearly 10.98 million viewers in the United States.

One Love Manchester

One Love Manchester was a concert and British TV show which was held on June 04, 2017. There were massive people attending the concert; approximately 55,000 people attended the show. Justin Bieber was one of the guest stars in the show. Fans loved Bieber's performance at the show. He performed Love Yourself and Cold Water in the show.

