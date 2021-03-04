Justin Timberlake Posts Adorable Birthday Wish For His 'favourite Person In The World'

Justin Timberlake recently shared a beautiful birthday note for his wife Jessica Biel on social media and even posted a bunch of cherishing moments he spent with his wife. The singer even added in the note how Jessica Biel was his ‘favourite person’ in the world.

Justin Timberlake wishes Jessica on her birthday

In the first photo, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel can be seen together in the photo while Justin gives a peck on her cheek. In the second one, Justin shared a video in which Jessica Biel can be seen enjoying a fun ride on the sea wearing a beautiful white dress waving in the wind. In the next one, they both can be seen walking with their hands on each other’s shoulders. In the next photo, he posted an adorable glimpse of Jessica fallen in the bushes while in the last one, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel can be seen jumping with joy while they were enjoying some quality time at the beach.

In the caption, he wished his wife and stated how she was his favourite person in the world and added how she was the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS. He further added how he was lucky to learn from her and laugh with her and celebrate her every day. He then mentioned how today they would be celebrating her with a cake. In the end, he hailed to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save their kid’s toys, and timing out jump pictures perfectly. He then mentioned how much he loved her for all that he knew.

Justin Timberlake's Instagram post was filled with birthday wishes and compliments from not only his fans but also from his celebrity friends. Some of the fans stated how much they loved Jessica and added how she deserved the world. Many of the celebrity artists also wished her on her birthday and added how they both looked cute together. Have a look at some of the most adorable birthday wishes for Jessica Biel on Justin Timberlake's Instagram.

