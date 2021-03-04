Catherine O'Hara's Birthday: Take This Quiz Based On Moira Rose's Quotes In Her Honour

Quick links:
The performance of Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek is one of her most iconic performances to date, as per many. During the six seasons that the makers of the show made, O'Hara was seen bringing the character of Moira Rose to life, and as per fans, it is an act that will be talked about for years to come. One can celebrate Catherine O'Hara's birthday by taking the following quiz based on the best of Moira Rose's dialogues. The Moira Rose quiz below features some of her most iconic lines from the series and one has to guess who was on its receiving end. Take the Mora Rose quiz below and test your knowledge of the iconic character.
a) Moira to Alexis Rose
b) Moira to John Rose
c) Moira to a Janitor
d) Moira to her "The Crows Have Eyes III" director
a) Moira to David Rose
b) Moira to a judge
c) Moira to a police personnell
d) Moira to herself
a) Moira to a doctor
b) Moira to Alexis Rose
c) Moira to her "The Crows Have Eyes II" director
d) Moira to John Rose
a) Moira to a film crew member
b) Moira to an animal doctor
c) Moira to a crow conservation activist
d) Moira to David Rose
a) Moira to John Rose
b) Moira to Alexis Rose
c) Moira to David Rose
d) Moira to an actual pelican
a) Moira to Alexis Rose
b) Moira to herself
c) Moira to John Rose
d) Moira to David Rose
a) Moira to an Asian soccer mom
b) Moira to John Rose
c) Moira to David Rose
d) Moira to the head of an adoption centre
a) Moira to Alexis Rose
b) Moira to a film director
c) Moira to David Rose
d) Moira to John Rose
a) Moira to a blind man
b) Moira to David Rose
c) Moira to a fellow co-actor
d) Moira to her two children
a) Moira to David Rose
b) Moira to a sloth
c) Moira to John Rose
d) Moira to Alexis Rose
a) Moira to Sherlock Holmes
b) Moira to a doctor
c) Moira to John Rose
d) Moira to Alexis Rose
a) Moira to John Rose
b) Moira to a sea otter
c) Moira to a clam which actually has an invaluable pearl in it
d) Moira to David Rose
a) Moira to an overly dramatic fellow co-actor
b) Moira to David Rose
c) Mora to Alexis Rose
d) Moira to John Rose
a) Moira Rose to a gentleman in a bar
b) A quote by Moira Rose to a character in a film directed by her in the Schitt's Creek universe
c) She never really said the above lines
d) Moira to the former owner of Schitt's Creek
a) Moira to David Rose
b) Moira to a fellow air traveller
c) Moira during a solliliquoy
d) Moira to her character from one of her movies in a dream sequence
