Catherine O'Hara's Birthday: Take This Quiz Based On Moira Rose's Quotes In Her Honour

The performance of Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek is one of her most iconic performances to date, as per many. During the six seasons that the makers of the show made, O'Hara was seen bringing the character of Moira Rose to life, and as per fans, it is an act that will be talked about for years to come. One can celebrate Catherine O'Hara's birthday by taking the following quiz based on the best of Moira Rose's dialogues. The Moira Rose quiz below features some of her most iconic lines from the series and one has to guess who was on its receiving end. Take the Mora Rose quiz below and test your knowledge of the iconic character.

Moira Rose quiz for fans: Who are the following dialogues held between?

1) Be careful, ____, lest you suffer vertigo from the dizzying heights of the moral ground.

a) Moira to Alexis Rose

b) Moira to John Rose

c) Moira to a Janitor

d) Moira to her "The Crows Have Eyes III" director

2) "It’s probably nothing but I think I’ve killed a man"

a) Moira to David Rose

b) Moira to a judge

c) Moira to a police personnell

d) Moira to herself

3) "Oh, I'd Kill For A Good Coma Right Now!"

a) Moira to a doctor

b) Moira to Alexis Rose

c) Moira to her "The Crows Have Eyes II" director

d) Moira to John Rose

4) "The live crows on set welcomed me as one of their own. One even tried to mate."

a) Moira to a film crew member

b) Moira to an animal doctor

c) Moira to a crow conservation activist

d) Moira to David Rose

5) "_____, stop acting like a disgruntled pelican!"

a) Moira to John Rose

b) Moira to Alexis Rose

c) Moira to David Rose

d) Moira to an actual pelican

6) "Um, there once was a radiant young actress, who dreamed of having two sons"

a) Moira to Alexis Rose

b) Moira to herself

c) Moira to John Rose

d) Moira to David Rose

7) "Alexis looked Chinese as an infant. How many times must I defend myself?"

a) Moira to an Asian soccer mom

b) Moira to John Rose

c) Moira to David Rose

d) Moira to the head of an adoption centre

8) "It's exactly the kind of paranoia that makes me wary of spending time with you"

a) Moira to Alexis Rose

b) Moira to a film director

c) Moira to David Rose

d) Moira to John Rose

9) "You are bling to reality and for that, I am most proud!"

a) Moira to a blind man

b) Moira to David Rose

c) Moira to a fellow co-actor

d) Moira to her two children

10) "You are bored, lethargic, and practically dripping with ennui."

a) Moira to David Rose

b) Moira to a sloth

c) Moira to John Rose

d) Moira to Alexis Rose

11) "I may have been wrong. You may have been not wrong"

a) Moira to Sherlock Holmes

b) Moira to a doctor

c) Moira to John Rose

d) Moira to Alexis Rose

12) "You keep everything inside, like a bashful clam!"

a) Moira to John Rose

b) Moira to a sea otter

c) Moira to a clam which actually has an invaluable pearl in it

d) Moira to David Rose

13) That was impulsive, capricious and melodramatic...and it was also wrong

a) Moira to an overly dramatic fellow co-actor

b) Moira to David Rose

c) Mora to Alexis Rose

d) Moira to John Rose

14) "Life is a cabaret, old chum"

a) Moira Rose to a gentleman in a bar

b) A quote by Moira Rose to a character in a film directed by her in the Schitt's Creek universe

c) She never really said the above lines

d) Moira to the former owner of Schitt's Creek

15) "If airplane safety videos have taught me anything, _____, it’s that a mother puts her own mask on first."

a) Moira to David Rose

b) Moira to a fellow air traveller

c) Moira during a solliliquoy

d) Moira to her character from one of her movies in a dream sequence

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-d, 4-a, 5-c, 6-a, 7-c, 8-a, 9-d, 10-a, 11-d, 12-a, 13-b, 14-b, 15-a

