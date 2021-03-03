Chance The Rapper Wishes Justin Bieber On His Birthday, Fans Demand Another Collaboration

Justin Bieber is getting a lot of love from fans on social media on his birthday. Besides getting sweet wishes from stars like John Mayer and Selena Gomez, the actor was also wished by one of his close friends Chance The Rapper. Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to express his love for the 24-year old music sensation in a tweet.

Chance The Rapper wishes Justin Bieber on his birthday

Chance The Rapper took to his Twitter account and wrote "Happy Bday JB! You’ve been more that a good friend to me for years. I wish you more success and favor on your journey with Christ, and hope your day is surrounded by loved ones" [sic]. Check out his tweet below.

Happy Bday JB! You’ve been more that a good friend to me for years. I wish you more success and favor on your journey with Christ, and hope your day is surrounded by loved ones! @justinbieber — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 1, 2018

Many fans loved the way Chance The Rapper wished Justin Bieber. Many users on Twitter fell in love with this gesture of Chance whereas several others asked for a collaboration song again. Take a look at some of the reactions to the tweet.

Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber have been friends for a long time now. They both first collaborated on a song called Confident back in 2014. Confident was a huge hit and stayed in the charts of Billboards 100 for a very long time. They then collaborated again for a DJ Khaled song called I'm The One which ruled all the music charts of 2018. Later on, in the same year, they collaborated on another song called No Brainer which was also very well received by the audience. Recently, in 2020 they collaborated on another song called Holy which has crossed over 1.8 crore views on Youtube.

In December 2020, Chance opened up about his close relationship with Justin Bieber during his appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, and called Justin Bieber one of his best friends. When Ellen asked about how they come up with their latest track Holy, Chance replied that Justin just called me up one day and said that he has got a brand new song and he doesn't care about the old records and just wants to make another song and that's it. Chance further explained that Hoky is one of the most special tracks for both of them because the overall meaning of the song captures the nature of their close friendship.

