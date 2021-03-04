Shawn Mendes Calls Camila Cabello 'most Beautiful' On Birthday: 'Love You More Every Day'

Shawn Mendes penned a special wish for his girlfriend Camila Cabello on the latter's birthday on March 3, 2021. The Senorita singer had only praises for his lady as he expressed love and appreciation for her in an Instagram post. He said that she was among the best people he ever had the privilege of knowing, saying that there was no one who was kinder, braver or more beautiful than she was. He also expressed his love for her saying that he loved her more and more with each passing day and called her “mi Vida” which means ‘my life’ in Spanish.

Also read: Shawn Mendes Talks About Quarantine Life With Girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes wishes Camila by calling her his life

The picture that Shawn Mendes shared shows the two of them inside a vehicle with Mendes holding a video recorder in his hand. As Mendes is recording Camila Cabello, it looks as though someone has clicked the picture from the front capturing Cabello smiling beautifully and Mendes recording her from behind. The picture has been taken in a darkened car with the flash on and that is why Camila is in the focus while Mendes looks a little blurred out in the background.

Also read: Shawn Mendes Kisses Girlfriend Camila Cabello's Foot On Their 2nd Valentine's Day

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are colour-coordinated in white attires. Mendes is wearing a linen white shirt that looks like it is unbuttoned and has some gold bracelets on his hand. Cabello is wearing a white drooping shoulder outfit that has ruffles and a spaghetti strap. She has her hair opened and it cascades down her back naturally and effortlessly. The couple is beaming in each other's company.

Also read: Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Planning Their Engagement In 2021? Know Here

On the occasion of Camila Cabello’s birthday, Mendes also shared a video clip of the two of them spending some quality time together. The couple can be seen enjoying a ride in a golf cart through lush green surroundings. The video that has no sound sees Shawn Mendes driving the cart while Cabello takes the video. As Camila is speaking, Shawn reaches out to her and pulls her into his embrace looking into the camera and giving a smile to fans and followers. Both are dressed very casually and comfortably for the day they have planned together.

Also read: Camila Cabello's Birthday Special: Top Five Melodies Of The Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.