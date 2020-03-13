Justin Timberlake Reveals He Was Caught Breaking Into Alcatraz Prison On 'The Ellen Show'

Justin Timberlake recently revealed one of his dark criminal secrets on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer attended the talk show for the promotions of his upcoming movie Trolls World Tour. Justin Timberlake was seen playing the famous ‘Spill The Tea’ game on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The singer was accompanied by Andreson Paak and SZA who have given their voice for the animated movies’ soundtrack. By the end of the game, it was revealed that Justin Timberlake once broke into the historical prison Alcatraz which is located in San Francisco Bay. Justin revealed that the incident took place when he was shooting a video from his boy band days.

The singer explained how they were shooting a scene on the dock which was direct across Alcatraz. Justin Timberlake added that he was watching 'The Untouchables' at that time and he was obsessed that Al Capone was put in Alcatraz which made him curious. So he asked everyone who wants to go see Alcatraz with him. His friend and bandmate Joey Fatone agreed to go with him.

Justin Timberlake further said the shooting was going to resume within an hour. The fire department asked them if they could click pictures with them. Justin Timberlake, in exchange for the picture, asked them if they would take him to Alcatraz. The singer further explained how they were supposed to buy tickets to get on the ferry to reach the mainland.

Justin Timberlake revealed that when they were asked about the tickets, they said that the guys behind have it and sneaked in. Halfway through the journey, Justin Timberlake and Joey were caught. He shared how he told Joey that they are going to be named as the dumbest people ever as the duo had been caught for breaking into a prison. However, they got away with the whole thing with just a warning, added Justin Timberlake.

