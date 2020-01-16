Justin Timberlake Spotted In New York City After A Cryotherapy Session; See Pics

Justin Timberlake recently faced a lot of backlash due to a PDA scandal that he got caught up in. After this, the star has been keeping a low profile. It is said Justin’s wife Jessica Biel is still upset with the PDA scandal. But recently, it was reported by an entertainment portal that the star was spotted leaving a cryotherapy session. Here is all you should know about it.

Justin Timberlake spotted at New York City after a cryotherapy session

01.14 | Justin Timberlake steps out in New York. pic.twitter.com/eo4Rox6pTs — 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙮 (@jtimberlakepics) January 16, 2020

Justin Timberlake was reportedly seen outside a cryotherapy clinic. Justin was seen leaving the clinic after a cryotherapy session. He was seen in a navy beanie, a long wool coat, and blue casual denim. He was also sporting white Air Jordan shoes to complete his look.

Read Also| Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake And Others Who Were Part Of The Famous Mickey Mouse Club

In cryotherapy treatment, the body is exposed to extreme cold temperatures for several minutes to relax the muscles. It was also reported that the treatment helps reduces migraine symptoms and helps reduce skin conditions. Similar to Justin Timberlake, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar also went through a cryotherapy treatment in December 2019.

Read Also| Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Are Reportedly Doing Better After The PDA Scandal

Justin Timberlake's PDA Sandal

Justin Timberlake was recently stuck in a PDA scandal with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Justin and Alisha were seen getting cozy in photographs during a cast outing at a bar in New Orleans on November 23, 2019.

The photos showed the stars holding each other’s hands under the table while partying in the bar's balcony. After this, it was reported that Justin Timberlake had told his wife that he will spend more time with the family and it was also reported that the couple is doing better now.

Read Also| 'Justin Timberlake Should Apologise To Janet Jackson', Says Actor Bette Midler

Read Also| Justin Timberlake Issues Statement Against PDA Rumours, Apologises To Wife & Family

(Image courtesy: Justin Timberlake Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.