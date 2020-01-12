Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake And Others Who Were Part Of The Famous Mickey Mouse Club

The Mickey Mouse Club House first aired in 1955 and the show was associated with numerous 90s popstars. Yes, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were amongst the famous singers who starred in The All Mickey Mouse Show. Take a look at the celebs who were part of the famous Mickey Mouse Club?

Did you know these celebs were part of the famous Mickey Mouse Club?

Justin Timberlake

At the age of 12, pop icon Justin Timberlake appeared on the show in 1993 and 1994. He began his music career with a boy band and went on to have a successful career solo. So far, the pop icon has earned four Grammy awards to date.

Britney Spears

In addition to selling more than 100 million albums worldwide, Britney Spears appeared on the show from 1993 to 1996. She soon went on to become the best-selling artists of all time. Britney Spears has earned herself a Grammy and star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is now one of Hollywood’s favourite leading men who appeared on the third iteration of the Mickey Mouse Club for two years. He became pretty close to Justin Timberlake during the show and later went on to star in Are You Afraid Of The Dark?. He got a lot of fame after the movies Crazy Stupid Love and La La Land.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera starred in The All Mickey Mouse Show from 1993 till the show went off the air in 1955. In the 90s the pop singer rose up again in her music career. She rose in the 90s and became one of the most successful artists in the world. She sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Keri Russell

At the age of 15, Keri Russell appeared on The All Mickey Mouse Show and went on to become one of the biggest TV actors of her generation. She was seen in Felicity and her role of a Russian spy Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans.

