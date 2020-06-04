K-pop Fans Take Over #WhiteLivesMatter On Twitter To Drown Out Posts

After the death of George Floyd in USA, a lot of people have supported the battle against racial discrimination. Black Lives Matter has been taking over the streets of USA and has been trending on Twitter too. It has now been reported that fans of K-pop bands like BTS, Blackpink and Loona are using their fandom to drown out racist tweets that are white supremacist in nature.

K-pop fans are doing this by flooding Twitter with videos of K-pop stars. K-pop fans are using hashtags like, “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter”. However, these hashtags have been used in the past to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement. Fans are doing this by using the hashtag along with unrelated K-pop videos and gifs. Take a look at it.

K-pop fans trend “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter”

Elijah Daniel took to his twitter and wrote "why is it 8am and i am literally teary eyed that kpop twitter hijacked the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag to drown out the racism and fill with fancams and petitions like.....never DRAG THEM AGAIN. kpop stans are FOR THE PEOPLE". Take a look at the tweet here.

why is it 8am and i am literally teary eyed that kpop twitter hijacked the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag to drown out the racism and fill with fancams and petitions like.....never DRAG THEM AGAIN. kpop stans are FOR THE PEOPLE. — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 3, 2020

One user wrote, "kpop stans ruining every white supremacist hashtag. i truly love to see it. #whiteoutwednesday"

kpop stans ruining every white supremacist hashtag. i truly love to see it. #whiteoutwednesday pic.twitter.com/zctCl4FaDN — fico (@fantasfico) June 3, 2020

Another user wrote,"#WhiteLivesMatter we as the kpop community are allies, we can't stand by and watch the racism and here is some GOT7 to bless your tl"

#WhiteLivesMatter we as the kpop community are allies, we can't stand by and watch the racism and here is some GOT7 to bless your tl pic.twitter.com/RuJAu4lBCe — bangtan.bomb⁷// BLM✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@kpopcornsa) June 3, 2020

It was reported that these K-Pop fans have taken over the hashtag #whitelivesmatter to drown out any white-supremacist messages with meaningless or an anti-racist post. This movement was accepted widely and the hashtag trended on Wednesday morning.

Several posts were met with anger and hostility as people did not get the joke and had just responded to the hashtag as it felt likes a racist movement to them. It is worth mentioning that the users who are taking a part in this movement are mostly based in the USA and the hashtag is not trending in Korea given the popularity of K-pop stars there.

This movement has been inspired by the social media movement that took place less than 24 hours ago - the Blackout Tuesday movement. This moment was started to fight the police brutality against the blacks in the USA.

