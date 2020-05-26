BTS Band's Staggering Net Worth Shows Why They Rule The World Of K-POP; Details Here

BTS is one of the biggest bands of the K-POP industry, which is the Korean music industry. There are seven members in the band and it has a large fan following all across the globe. Lately, they have sold out stadium tours, topping Billboard charts and also breaking many records. Their fans are termed as ARMY and so they are popularly known as BTS army. Bangtan Sonyeondan is the full form of their name, BTS, which stands for "Bulletproof Boy Scouts".

ALSO READ | BTS singer's quirky pyjama set gets sold out in 5 minutes of him posting the picture

BTS' net worth

As per an article in a leading entertainment website, the band collectively has brought in $3.6 billion for the South Korean economy. The band not only sell their albums but also sell out stadiums and have an official merchandise line. They have also been brand ambassadors of brands like Coca-Cola, Mattel, and Hyundai. Some of their famous albums include Love Yourself: Tear in 2018 and Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020, both in Korean.

Their Japanese albums include Wake Up (2014), Youth (2016), and Face Yourself (2018). The article claims that Hyundai was unable to keep with the demand of their Palisade car after BTS band endorsed it. The members of the band individually have large amounts to their name as their net worths, as per the article.

BTS’ members and their net worths

Jin

Jin makes money off some production and writing credits of some BTS albums. He also has a place in the food industry, with a Japanese-style eatery in South Korea. His net worth is $8 million. Jin is 27 years of age and his full name is Kim Seok-jin.

ALSO READ | BTS member V breaks 'Gangnam Style's' eight year record with his new single 'Sweet Night'

J-Hope

J-Hope has the highest net worth among the seven members of BTS, which is $ 12 million. He also has a solo mixtape Hope World, which also earned him some money. His mixtape had topped global music charts. J-Hope's full name is Jung Ho-seok, but his has stylised it as J-Hope. He is 26 years old.

RM

RM is the leader of the band. He has a flair of writing songs and has the writing credits of over 130 BTS songs. His solo projects are also famous, including one from the movie Fantastic Four. His net worth is estimated to be $8 million. His name is Kim Nam-joon, but he is known as Rap Monster, thus the name RM.

ALSO READ | BTS' V strikes a pose with a portrait of him as a 'Simpsons' character; see picture

Jimin

The trained dancer of the BTS band, Jimin makes most of his money from BTS projects. This includes Map of the Soul: Persona. He has also made TV appearances on shows, one of them being Hello Counsellor. His estimated net worth is around $8 Million. His real name is Park Ji-min.

V

V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, shares some of the production and writing credits in some BTS songs. He has also some acting projects under his sleeve. He landed the supporting role in the show Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. His net worth is also $8 Million.

ALSO READ | BTS' Jungkook 'Deeply regrets' going out and not maintaining social distance

Jungkook

Jungkook has helped produced songs like Love is Not Over and Magic Shop. He also appeared in South Korean TV shows like Flower Crew and Celebrity Bromance. His net worth accounts to $8 Million as well. While his name is Jeon Jung-kook, he is lovingly called as Kookie by fans.

Suga

The final member of BTS is Suga. Suga also sits at the net worth of $8 Million. Suga has composed songs for artists like Suran and Lee So-ra. He has writing and producing credits is over 70 songs of BTS. His real name is Min Yoon-gi, but he has taken stage names like Suga and Agust D.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | BTS' management releases statement on Jungkook's presence near Coronavirus-hit Itaewon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.