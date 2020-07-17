Kaia Gerber & Cara Delevingne Join The Black Live Matter Protest In LA; See Pics

Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were recently spotted together at one of the Black Lives Matter protests. The duo was seen in the downtown area of Los Angeles on Wednesday. Both the model-actors joined the rally which was held outside the Hall of Justice.

A couple of pics of the both Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne surface on the internet. In the pics, they were seen packing some PDA as they can be seen holding their hands.

Read Also | Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Break Up After Dating For Nearly Two Years?

Kaia & Cara join Black Live Matter protest

Kaia Gerber was seen in a green floral-print mini-dress by Reformation and on the other hand, Cara Delevingne was seen in a white crop top, black denim shorts, a rainbow belt. She also sported a ball cap that was embroidered with the words “inspire or retire.” Both the models were seen wearing masks and white sneakers at the protests. Take a look at the pictures here.

imma just leave cara delevingne and kaia gerber together. pic.twitter.com/Z541Cv5Qsn — frey (@carasearth) July 16, 2020

Read Also | Zac Efron And Anna Kendrick: Find Out If Zac Efron Is Dating The 'Pitch Perfect' Actor

Both Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have been quite active on social media in this time of lockdown. They have actively supported the Black Lives Matter protests across the country. In their post, they have been calling for an immediate change in the police reforms.

Cara also shared a video of the protest on her Instagram feed. In the video, she shared the video of singer-songwriter Marieme who was performing during Wednesday's rally. On the other hand, Kaia also shared similar videos on her Instagram story. Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also | Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral

The first reports of Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne seeing each other came out just two months after Delevingne broke up with Ashley Benson. Cara and Ashley both were in a relationship for two years before they broke up. According to a media portal, Cara broke up with Ashley in April and since then she has bee spending time with her friends.

The list of friends includes Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and her sister Rainey Qualley. All of them were self-quarantined together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The portal also reported that Bensen and Delevingne had ups and downs in their relationship but now it is over. The portal also revealed that their relationship had run its course. Yet an official word from either involved has not come out yet.



Read Also | Elon Musk Denies Amber Heard-Cara Delevingne Ménage à Trois; Wants Depp-Heard Battle Over

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.