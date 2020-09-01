Kamala Harris Makes A Surprise Appearance On Brandy Vs Monica's Verzuz Battle

Verzuz is a webcast series that pitches two artists against each other for a friendly battle. In the latest episode, there was a faceoff between Brandy and Monica. Between the battle, the two got a surprise visit from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris surprises Brandy and Monica during Verzuz

In a recent Brandy vs Monica Verzuz episode, Senator Kamala Harris made a surprise cameo appearance blessing the artists. She joined the battle via video call and her presence shocked Brandy and Monica, who later admitted she was “fangirling” over Harris. Senator expressed her love for them as she said that she is “such a huge fan” of both of them.

The musicians promised to urge their fans to get out and vote in the upcoming presidential election in the United States of America. Kamal Harris said, “you both used your voices in such a powerful way and an extension of our voices in our vote, right?”

She even thanked Brandy and Monic for their pledge to spread awareness about going out and voting. Fans, too, went gaga over Kamal Harris’ special appearance in Brandy vs Monica battle. Besides Harris, former first lady, Michelle Obama also tuned in and even left cheerful comments on the live streaming.

I’m watching Monica versus Brandy outta no where Kamala harris pops up I damn near had a heart attack 💛💛💛💛 #KHive #BrandyVsMonica pic.twitter.com/rvCmOwNsxX — 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) September 1, 2020

Monica and Brandy’s faces say it all.



Representation matters.



Kamala Harris means a whole lot to a lotta people. #Verzuz #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/NfRecRPb1M — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) September 1, 2020

More than 1 million people joined in to watch Brandy facing against Monica on Verzuz’s Instagram Live channel, which has crossed 3 million followers. The two commenced the show by dedicating the contest to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday due to stage IV colon cancer which he battled for four years.

They referred to him as “king,” as Boseman portrayed King of Wakanda, T’Challa, in Marvel's Black Panther. They also remembered late legends like Whitney Houston, Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant. Brandy dedicated her song Missing You to the late stars.

Brandy and Monica collaborated on The Boy is Mine, a smash hit from 1998. They addressed the drama that they faced in their friendship in the past. The two praised each other’s work and achievements. They hinted at making amends and resolving any previous issues. They closed the three-hour-long Verzuz battle with The Boy is Mine track. The two artists hugged out and walked off together.

