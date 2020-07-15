Snoop Dogg And DMX To Have A Face-off In The Next Verzuz Battle

The next Verzuz battle has been announced between Snoop Dogg and DMX. This time around, the two iconic rappers, who have been prominent in their field for decades will face each other in a rap battle. The Verzuz battle will be available to watch on both Instagram and Apple Music, taking place on July 22.

Snoop Dogg Vs DMX

Snoop Dogg and DMX started off around the same time in the early 90s in the hip hop industry. Both have them have to their credit an extensive discography, record-breaking tracks and award-winning legacy. Both the artists have a strong fanbase backing them and by the looks of it, it is like for DMX to revisit his iconic tracks like X Gon' Give It To Ya and Get me a Dog. Whereas, Snoop Dogg will be bringing in his Gin and Juice persona with tracks like Snoopafella and Still a G Thang.

Earlier, Snoop Dogg and DMX were expected to appear with different artists on the Verzuz battle. After weeks of contemplation amid fans, it was revealed that the two celebrated rappers will be facing each other. DMX had earlier challenged Jay-Z, whereas rumours also suggested that Eminem wished to go head-to-head with DMX in a battle but that did not fall through.

The opponents

DMX first made a debut in the hip hop and rap industry in the early 90s with his album It's Dark and Hell is Hot. The rapper rose to both critical and commercial fame with his second album Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood. One of his albums named ... And Then There Was X went on to become five-time platinum-certified in 1999. Since then, the rapper has gone to feature in a number of tracks, breaking chart records.

Snoop Dogg's debut song dropped back in 1992 titled Deep Cover. He went on to make his own debut album titled Doggystyle which debuted number one on Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Gin & Juice nearly sold a million copies when it first debuted and earned a quadruple certified platinum mark in 1994.

