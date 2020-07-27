Kanye West Apologises To Kim Kardashian For Discussing Their Personal Lives In Public

Kanye West has apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian West in a Twitter post for discussing their personal lives in public. According to reports, the American rapper tweeted the apology hours after meeting fellow musician Justin Bieber at his ranch.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Read: Kanye West Postpones 'Donda: With Child' After Taylor Swift Surprisingly Drops New Album

Kanye asks for Kim's forgiveness

In his post, Kanye West said that he failed to cover for Kim the way she has covered for him. He thanked her for always being there for him and asked for her forgiveness.

Even though the rapper was vague in his apology and did not directly refer to how he hurt his wife Kim, the apology comes after a series of controversies leading back to Kanye West's South Carolina presidential rally. Moreover, in a series of tweets last week, Kanye West levelled some serious allegations against his family, including claims that Kim wanted to ‘lock him up’ and that he wanted a divorce.

As per reports, for her part, Kim Kardashian posted on social media that she felt ‘powerless’ and reminded people of the fact that her husband suffered from bipolar disorder.

Read: Taylor Swift & Kanye West Lock Horns Once Again With Their Albums Releasing On Same Day

Jay-z as West’s running mate?

Earlier, Kanye West shocked the world as he announced that he was running for the post of US President. He later stated that fellow musician Jay-Z was his top pick for a running mate and vice president in the upcoming US elections.

As per reports, Kanye West has said that Jay-Z who is "like a brother" to him is his first choice to be his second in command. The rapper added that he was inspired to choose Jay-Z after realising that his real name, Sean Carter, has the same initials as Kanye West's first campaign state, South Carolina.

Read: Kim Kardashian Restarts Shooting For 'KUWTK' With Khloe Amid Divorce Rumours With Kanye

Read: Kanye West Vows To De-mask The Kardashians; Threatens To Live-stream Their Secrets: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.