Kanye West's Twitter Rant Becomes More Bizarre, Says He Wanted To Divorce Kim For 3 Years

Kanye West has gone on a second Twitter rant this morning. In these tweets, Kanye West has claimed that he wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian for the last three years. But just like last time, Kanye West has deleted these tweets.

Kanye West goes on a new Twitter rant about Kim

Kanye West has been making headlines for the past few days since the rapper and Yeezy founder had a major breakdown at his first Presidential campaign event in South Carolina. After his speech at the event, the singer also went on Twitter and made some bizarre comments in his since-deleted tweets in which had people questioning Kanye’s mental health.

But now the rapper has gone on a new Twitter rant this morning. In his since-deleted tweets, Kanye West claimed that he wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian for nearly three years now. Furthermore, he also tweeted that 2 doctors have been flown down to Wyoming to help him. Take a look at Kanye West's since-deleted tweet here.

According to a media portal’s report, Kanye West has been staying in Cody, Wyoming since his breakdown at the South Carolina rally. The report, also suggests that Kanye’s friend Dave Chapelle has flown down to Wyoming to support the rapper as he is surfing from a severe breakdown.

The report also states that Kim Kardashian considers this situation “the worst nightmare of her life”. The source also claims that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living separately for quite some time now. The major reason for this issue has been Kanye West’s mental health.

During his first Presidential campaign event in South Carolina, Kanye West was seen screaming and crying in many of the event’s videos. During his speech, the singer also said that he and his wife Kim Kardashian were considering aborting their daughter. While talking about this issue he yelled, “I almost killed my daughter” referring to his firstborn North West. The media portal’s report claims that Kim Kardashian has been furious with Kanye after revealed this private information about their daughter.

