US Election 2020: From Kanye West To Don Blankenship, Know The Independent Candidates

Even though election campaigns run by Republicans Donald Trump-Mike Pence and Democrats Joe Biden-Kamala harris have dominated the US Election 2020, the independent or third-party candidates are left behind in the November 3 polls. While voting has kickstarted in major states amid COVID-19, the independent candidates this year had popular personalities like Kanye West and cryptocurrency billionaire Brock Pierce. The last US President who did not belong to the major parties such as Republicans or Democrats was Millard Fillmore, who was a member of Whig Party and served in the White House from 1850 to 1853. Here’s everything about this year’s independent candidates in US elections:

Kanye West

The musician and entrepreneur announced his bid for US Election 2020 on July 4 as an independent member of the Birthday Party along with running mate Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball. While West’s surprise entry shook millions of Americans, he qualified for presidential ballot access in 12 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont. He has promised to end abortion rights, bring reform in law enforcement officers, and making renewable energy the topmost priority.

Don Blankenship

American media outlets have called him ‘Trumpier than Trump’, Don Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy Company and the presidential nominee of the far-Right Conservative party. Having similar policies such as Donald Trump, Blankenship has also favoured the US-Mexico border wall along with limiting abortion rights. He will be appearing in the ballot in 21 states along with a write-in campaign in Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Alabama. As per reports, he has been convicted of a conspiracy to violate min-safety laws after at least 29 miners, who worked under him, were killed in a blast a decade ago.

Jo Jorgensen

The 63-year-old Jo Jorgensen who is now running for president is also a psychology lecturer and is a candidate from Libertarian Party. She is also the first presidential nominee from the third-largest party in the United States. Jorgensen has been the running mate of presidential nominee harry Browne in 1996 and ran for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District in 1992. She will be appearing in all 50 states along with Washington DC.

Howie Hawkins

Howie Hawkins is not only a social activist but also a retired construction activist from the Green Party. He has previously run to become New York Governor in 2010, 2014 and 2018. Howie and his running mate Angela Nicole Walker will appear on the ballot in at least 30 states, including Washington DC. Pew Research Center, he is the second most popular candidates among the independent ones as he has captured 1% votes behind Jorgensen who has 4% support.

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

He has already joined the race for US President in 2016 alongside Hillary Clinton and Trump. Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, from the Alliance Party, has the experience of running for mayor of New York City and the US senate in nine states. Appearing with running mate Darcy Richardson, he will be there on ballots in 15 states and will run a write-in campaign in three other states. He supports a single-payer health care system, immigration reform and enhancing investment in renewable energy.

Brian T Carroll

American Solidarity Party’s presidential nominee, Brian T Carrol is contesting along with running mate Amar Patel and is public about his views on death penalities and support for healthcare for all and action to deal climate crisis. They both will appear on the ballot in Colorado, Wisconsin, Illinois, Arkansas, Louisiana, Guam, Mississippi, Vermont and Rhode Island while having a write-in campaign in 32 other states.

Brock Pierce

The cryptocurrency billionaire is a 39-year-old candidate endorsed by the Independence Party of New York at its convention in August. He has spent over three million of his own dollars into his election campaign, according to Federal Election Commission data. He supports legalising marijuana, expansion of the immigration system and elimination of carbon emissions.

Gloria La Riva

Candidate from Party for Socialism and Liberation, Gloria La Riva is a San Francisco labour and anti-war activist with running mate Sunil Freeman. The duo will appear on ballots in 15 states with write-in campaigns in 12 others.

Alyson Kennedy

Working at the Walmart in texas, the pro-labour union member has even worked at coal mines. Kennedy’s running mate is Malcolm Jarrett from Socialist Workers Party. She has run for president in 2016 and vice president in 2008. They will appear on Colorado and Vermont ballots with petitions in other states.

