Kanye West All Set To Feature As Guest On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Post US Election

Kanye West is currently one of the most talked-about celebrities on the internet. Ever since he announced his name for the US Presidential election 2020, his name had been doing the rounds on the internet. According to a report by nme.com, Kanye West is now all set to appear on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Just a day after the US election. For all the people who are curious to know about Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, here is everything you need to know about it.

Kanye West to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The US presidential election 2020 will be taking place today on November 3, 2020. The report mentioned that Kanye West will be appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! A day after that is tomorrow on November 4, 2020. It is highly likely that the host will be discussing US presidential elections with the rapper. The show featuring Kanye West as a guest will be airing on ABC in the US at 11:35 pm ET. Viewers all over the world can then watch the show on their screens.

Kanye West's presidential race

Kanye West had announced that he is running for US presidency earlier this year. The internet was left divided after he announced his name for being the next US president. This election is the 59th quadrennial presidential election of America.

Who is Kanye running with?

Kanye West will be running for the US presidency in current elections. He is up against candidates like Donald Trump and Joe Biden. President Donald Trump is seeking to run the office for a second term from the Republican ticket. Meanwhile, Biden has been elected as a Presidential candidate by the Democrats.

Is Kanye on the Ballot anywhere?

The report mentioned that Kanye West will be able to enter the white house as president only if a substantial amount of voters select him as a write-in candidate. His name was removed from the ballots in several states because of some missed deadlines and submitting fraudulent signatures. Kanye West will be having his name on the ballots in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

