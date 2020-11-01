Kim Kardashian Shares Her 'scary' Experience After Kanye West Tested COVID Positive

Kanye West had tested positive for COVID-19 way at the beginning of the pandemic. It was mid-March and Kim Kardashian along with Kanye West and her kids were staying in her household in the Hidden Hills of Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian told Grazia that Kanye had contracted the virus when nobody really knew what was going on. She revealed it was scary and unknown for her.

Kim on taking care of Kanye

Kim Kardashian West was quarantining with her four kids. She said there was no one to help her in the house. Kim revealed that she had to change Kanye's sheets and help him get out of the bed when the latter was not feeling good. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared that this all was a challenge for her because she was new to this. She also added that changing West's sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time for her.

Once everything went as planned, Kim settled her feelings for the pandemic. She said that she is the type of person that respects the process. Kim added that she respected things that were going on in the world. Talking about taking care of her kids, the celeb revealed that her maternal instinct kicked straight in with both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. Kim Kardashian West has four kids, North Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Talking about the same, she told Grazia that she lets her kids lead the conversations in the family. According to Kim, this states how much they have picked up from the news. She said she is very open and honest with her kids. She doesn't want to give them much information that her little ones won't entirely understand and lead to anxiety. Kardashian added that one has to keep it all together and not be scared. She said as a parent it should be the number one goal to make sure your children feel safe and secure.

Kim Kardashian recently turned 40 on October 21. The star had the best plan for her party but was cancelled due to the pandemic situation. However, Kim got a surprise party from her mother and sisters. Check out the Instagram post.

