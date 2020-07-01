Kanye West Earns Plaudits For New Single; Slammed For 'boasting' Kim's Billionaire Status

Kanye West found himself at the receiving end of criticisms and plaudits, when the actor released a new single, aiming a jibe at the systematic racism in America and ‘boasting’ wife Kim Kardashian’s billionaire status. Netizens lashed out at Kanye West for touting his family wealth in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged through the global economy, causing more than 36 million Americans to lose their jobs. However, hours later, when Kanye West dropped his recent single release, the star was lauded for sharing the blended references to religion and systemic racism in the United States.

In the video, Kanye shared imagery from recent protests about the deaths of Black people at the hands of police. As per reports, the recently-released single is a part of West’s upcoming album “God’s Country.” Take a look at how Kanye West received a mixed response from fans on the same day.

Plaudits

IF YOU DONT LIKE WASH US IN THE BLOOD YOU HAVENT LISTENED TO IT ENOUGH TIMES YET — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) June 30, 2020

I like how everyone who attacks this tweet just attacks me. No one tries to actually argue about the song or the qualities of the song. “It’s not challenging/alluring/polarizing/whatever. Here’s why.” They just say, in so many words, I’m an idiot. — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) June 30, 2020

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY ONE OF KANYE’S MOST CHALLENGING YET ALLURING SONGS OF HIS CAREER. AS AMAZING AS IT IS POLARIZING. WOW — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) June 30, 20200

Criticism

kim, there’s people that are dying. redistribute your wealth. no one needs a billion dollars. — ☾ j ☽ (@jam_jars_23) June 30, 2020

my point is, there are people suffering & dying who don’t need to suffer & die. the super wealthy don’t need all the wealth they have accumulated. — ☾ j ☽ (@jam_jars_23) June 30, 2020

You never said anything about Mr. Krabs when he officially became a billionaire a few years ago. Pretty disrespectful if you ask me



-SpongeBob Facts Guy — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) June 30, 2020

Friendly reminder that billionaires only exist by hoarding generational wealth, something only accomplished by sacrificing ethical sourcing, poor labour standards, and income inequality. Capitalism at its finest. — Nathan (@SillyGooseTimes) June 30, 2020

Cool dude. 45 million Americans are unemployed right now — Joe Davis (@ByJoeDavis) June 30, 2020

Kim's recent billionaire status

Kim Kardashian bagged a deal with Coty Inc. to sell a 20 percent stake in the company for $200million. As per reports, Kim Kardashian’s deal with Coty aims to ‘expand across the globe from top to bottom'. As per the deal, Kim Kardashian remains very much at the helm of the business, having only given up a 20 percent stake of a brand which is believed to be a billion-dollar company. Speaking about the deal in an interview with a leading news daily, Kim said mentioned that her relationship with Coty will allow her to focus on the creative elements while benefiting from the ‘incredible resources of Coty’, and launching her products around the world.

Earlier in 2019, Kim's half-sister, Kylie Jenner made it to the news when Coty paid $600 million for a majority (51%) stake in her beauty company, making her the youngest billionaire in the world. However, in 2020, the Forbes publication accused the Jenner family of inflating figures and 'forging' tax returns for the makeup mogul's cosmetics company and alleged them of faking their billionaire status.

