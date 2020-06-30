Snoop Dogg Gets Slammed By Twitterati For Spending Time With Kanye West

Snoop Dogg has fallen prey to another controversy recently. The singer has been called a hypocrite by his fans on social media. And the reason behind this is none other than Kanye West.

Snoop Dogg, 'The Hypocrite'

Snoop Dogg received a lot of backlash from Twitterati after he posted a video on his Instagram that shows that he is in a studio along with Kanye West and Dr Dre. Snoop Dog took a video of the studio as Kanye can be seen laughing with some other people. Snoop whispers how he has the exclusive footage of Kanye prepping up for his next project. He also praises Kanye's music and calls it 'Hot'. Here is the video that was posted by Snoop on his Instagram:

As soon as the video dropped on Instagram, fans got confused and started asking a stream of questions. The same video was shared by Kanye’s fan account of Twitter and Twitterati was not impressed. People pointed out how in the past Snoop has been openly pointing out Kanye West’s political inclinations.

A Twitter user tweeted how Snoop Dogg was against Kanye before and now is sitting with him making ‘movies’. Another fan pointed out how Snoop was speaking against Kanye a few months ago and now he is with him. A tweet said, 'Snoop has been one of the most vocal celebrities talking about cancelling Kanye and calling him crazy, but here he is in the studio acting like a big fan'. Here are some of the tweet reactions on the video that Snoop Dogg shared on his Instagram:

Snoop Dogg talking bad about Kanye for 2 years just to end up in the studio with him and Dr. Dre: pic.twitter.com/y1NmUXJuwL — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) June 27, 2020

Snoop Dogg shitted on Kanye and Kim for 3 business days and now he's on Instagram saying "WE MAKING MOVIES !!!!" in the studio, this is nasty. https://t.co/DfDiYTu2C7 — Ahmed/Justice for Breonna Taylor Elijah McClain (@big_business_) June 27, 2020

Bruh don’t condone this shit. Snoop dogg was just talking shit about Kanye a few months ago with his weird ass. Ye need to stop being so nice to these niggas that need him. https://t.co/9mDblGQlB8 — Geniios On A Unicycle (@WHOTFISGENIIO) June 27, 2020

Ya remember when snoop dogg was talking hella shit bout Kanye, now he in the studio looking like a groupie? 😂 clown — RICH (@RRICH1990) June 27, 2020

Snoop has been one of the most vocal celebrity talking about cancelling Kanye and calling him crazy but here he is in the studio acting like a big fan 😂😂 — . (@NoSticksorSeed_) June 27, 2020

What had happened between Snoop and Kanye:

As per a news source, the year 2018, Kanye had come out in support of President Donald Trump, wearing a cap that said ‘Make America Great Again’. After this, Snoop Dogg had come forward and shared how he believes that Kanye has been brainwashed and used. He also claimed how he was a racist for supporting Trump.

Later, Dogg had cleared out that he never hated Kanye, the source claims. Snoop Dogg had said that he is not mad at him and that he is mad at the system who is using him. He also said how Kanye does not have smart people around him to see that. Twitterati has referred to these comments made by Snoop and called him a hypocrite for now supporting West.

