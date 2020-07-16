Last Updated:

Dwyane Wade Faces Backlash After Supporting Nick Cannon's Anti-Semitic Comments

Retired NBA icon Dwyane Wade received backlash on Twitter after tweeting in support of Nick Cannon, who was recently fired for making anti-Semitic comments.

This week, Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS for making anti-Semitic comments on his Cannon’s Class podcast and YouTube show. The 39-year-old actor discussed various conspiracy theories about Jews while talking to rapper Professor Griff, who was kicked out of the group Public Enemy in 1989 for making anti-Semitic comments. Cannon spoke about the topic openly, even talking about Louis Farrakhan, whose group Nation of Islam is now classified as a hate group by Southern Poverty Law Center. Retired NBA icon Dwyane Wade got involved in the situation after posting a now-deleted tweet in support of Cannon, who had called out ViacomCBS while demanding an apology and full ownership of his MTV show, Wild ‘n Out.

Nick Cannon tweet: Dwyane Wade defends Nick Cannon anti-Semitic comment

What did Dwyane Wade say?

While Wade was quick to delete and justify his tweet, fans were not happy with his ignorant behaviour. Many demanded to know why he did not clarify his stance initially, knowing it would have caused a backlash. While many were okay with his apology tweet, some want him (along with other athletes) to be more aware of what they say before tweeting to millions of followers. 

Wade's tweet in support of Cannon comes amid anti-Semitic comments made by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and retired NBA star, Stephen Jackson. Jackson had shared multiple anti-Semitic posts along with quoting a few words falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, which spoke about Jews blackmailing and extorting the USA as they want 'world domination'. While the wide receiver apologised for his comments, he was widely criticised by his NFL colleagues and the Eagles themselves. The situation worsened when Stephen Jackson supported DeSean, saying that the was 'speaking the truth'. Though he apologised later, people were unhappy with his choice of words.

Nick Cannon tweet: Dwyane Wade faces immediate backlash for supporting Nick Cannon anti-Semitic comments

Nick Cannon tweet: Dwyane Wade apologizes for comment in support of Nick Cannon anti-Semitic tweet

In his follow-up tweet, Wade stated that he was only supporting Cannon so he could get his MTV show back. He clarified that he does not support any anti-Semitic comments made by the actor. Wade said he was 'too quick' to tweet, and should have been fully informed before tweeting. 

Nick Cannon tweet: Nick Cannon apologizes for anti-Semitic comments

