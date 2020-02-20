Kanye West Eats A Tub Of Chicken As Kim Goes Shopping In Paris; See Pic

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seemed to have spent a really good time together on Valentine’s Day. They were seen at the NBA all-star game. After this, Kim and Kanye were seen in Paris hitting up high-end designer stores. The model took to her Twitter to share a picture of her and husband Kanye at one of the designers, which has become a sensation among the meme world. Take a look at the post here.

Kanye West eats chicken as Kim tries on new outfits:

JPG & KFC pic.twitter.com/tlmMZq2LAX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2020

In this post, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West can be seen in the high-end fashion design house in Paris. While Kim was trying on a new outfit, Kanye was busy eating KFC. In the tweet, Kim was clicking a mirror selfie showing the couple who was at the Jean Paul Gaultier atelier on February 19. Kim can be seen sporting a skin-tight, colourful dress by the designer in the background, while Yeezy is seen sitting on a sofa wearing a black jacket and t-shirt with brown trousers. To complete his look Kanye can be seen wearing black glares and a gold chain. A clip of Kanye buying KFC also surfaced online. Take a look at it here:

Kanye & Kim Kardashian West are "10s across the (KFC) board" in Paris, France! 02.19.2020. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASrPioXKy6 — KKWStyle2017 (@kkwstyle2017) February 19, 2020

One user pointed out that Kim Kardashian and her family are vegetarian and questioned her about eating chicken. These questions are being raised as Kim had recently admitted that she is a vegetarian and she has also expressed that only her daughter North West eats fish. Kim had also mentioned that other people in the house strictly eat plant-based diets. So it appears like Kanye is not the part of the family’s meatless diet as he looks so love with his chicken.

(Image courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

