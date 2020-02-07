Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Enjoy Jamming Session In Their Car As They Head To Gym | Watch

After dating for almost two years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in Italy in 2014. Since then, they have been shelling out couple goals to fans with their adorable pictures that are all over social media. Ever since they have been together, their relationship has been one of the most talked-about things, all thanks to the media coverage. The couple is now settled down with four cute munchkins: Saint West, Psalm West, North West, and Chicago West.

Even after almost six years, the love between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West never ceases to amaze us. They occasionally even indulge themselves with PDAs at social gatherings and online. Many fans across the globe fondly address the couple as ‘Kimye’.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s car jamming sessions

A recent video that has surfaced on the internet is proof that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the ideal couples. The video that has been shot by Kim Kardashian shows the couple singing a song while being on their way to the gym. Kim stopped singing to the song after one line, while Kanye West, on the other hand, seemed to enjoy the jamming session the most.

Kim Kardashian looked chic in an athleisure attire with fishtail braids and sunglasses. On the other hand, Kanye West donned a camouflage jacket. The camaraderie between the two was unmissable.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently gave fans a glimpse into the lavish LA Mansion. However, throughout the clip, it was their little daughter North West who grabbed attention. She kept popping every time and it looks like she did not want to leave her parents alone.

There have also been rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going through a rough time in their relationship. Reportedly, the couple has been undergoing therapy every week to save their marriage. In the therapy, both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West vent out their frustrations about each other to a professional and seek solutions to it.

