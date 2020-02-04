Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's $60m Home Has A Pool That Hasn't Even Been Used- Watch Video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian sat down to discuss what they love about their $60 million Los Angeles mansion. The power couple sat down with a leading architectural magazine portal to talk about their minimalistic mansion. During the interview, Kim Kardashian revealed that though she flaunts the pool on her social media, she has never actually used it. Check out the video below -

Also read: Kim Kardashian receives Beyonce's Ivy Park gear box and takes to Instagram to thank her

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discuss their $60 million mansion

Also read: Kim Kardashian has spoiled North & Chicago West with THESE expensive things

Ever wondered what went into the design of @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest's striking L.A. home? Us too. Watch their full interview here: https://t.co/mEfxypNBAa pic.twitter.com/okOpGefxqf — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) February 3, 2020

Our March cover features the boundary-defying home of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, transformed with the help of Axel Vervoordt and other international design luminaries.



See more photos of their L.A. oasis here: https://t.co/WQctlOBNQ9 pic.twitter.com/JyxOgT4Xmp — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) February 3, 2020

Also read: Kim Kardashian's Instagram photos that broke the internet & went viral

The huge pool Kim and Kanye have in their mansion is reportedly worth a whopping $50,000. Kim Kardashian shared that they had actually made the renovators dig up two existing pools in order to make space for one huge swimming pool. Later on, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discussed how they do not have a jacuzzi yet since they didn't want it to take up additional space as they already had a huge pool.

Kim Kardashian talked about how the design of their mansion is very minimalistic because it is inspired by her daughter North West. Which is why the couple ensured that the mansion and the entire landscape is kid-friendly. Kim Kardashian concluded saying that in the end, both her and Kanye West do not take it very seriously as they do not wish to become fanatics of their own mansion.

Also read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's adorable PDA photos that fans loved

Also read: Kim Kardashian family portraits are sure to make fans fall in love with them

image courtesy - Kim Kardashian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.