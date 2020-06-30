Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter North West's 7th Birthday In Wyoming Style; See Pics

American celebrity Kim Kardashian enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles. The actor recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter North West's seventh birthday celebrations. In the posts, one can notice the picturesque location along with several other activities being conducted on her birthday.

Kim's daughter, North West celebrated her 7th birthday this year in Wyoming style. The actor went on to share several pictures of the birthday celebrations where one can notice the family having a gala time on their Cody, Wyoming, ranch. As seen in pictures, North's spent her day with horse riding and go-karting.

Go Kart Track on our ranch 🚧🚦🤠 pic.twitter.com/SyLzZSnldI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Kim sported a dark coloured leather quirky dungaree and topped it with a green coloured trench coat. She also opted for a sleek back braid hairdo, elaborate eye makeup and nude lips. She completed her look with gold drop earrings, dark-tinted shades and animal printed boots. North, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black and neon green zipper dress along with brown coloured uggs.

Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

In the pictures, one can also notice North cutting her birthday cake. The cake was designed in a purple coloured cowboy hat along with a number 7 candle on top. Kourtney Kardashian was also present for the celebrations, she can be seen sporting a white choker dress along with a thick white belt and white boots. Take a look at the pictures below.

Also read | Jameela Jamil Slams Kim Kardashian's Corset-obsession; Calls It Damaging & Disappointing

Also read | Ian Halperin Pens A Book On The Colorful Life Of Kim Kardashian And Her 'KUWTK' Family

Recently, Kim shared another picture with her husband, Kanye West, on his Wyoming Ranch, costing more than $14 million. If the reports are to be believed, Kim has spent much of the lockdown in and out of her Wyoming ranch. She also revealed during an interview with a news portal that it is her dream to move in and settle with their kids in Wyoming.

Talking about the same thing, she also mentioned that she wants to live in Wyoming, sometimes would go to Palm Springs and her home in Los Angeles. The actor also mentioned that in the coming years she sees herself becoming a lawyer. For the unknown, Kim has currently enrolled in a four-year law course.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Throwback Vacation Picture, Fans Go Gaga

Also read | Kim Kardashian Posts Pics Of Kanye West On Father's Day Amid Rumours Of Rocky Relationship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.