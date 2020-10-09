Kanye West Posts Mail-in Ballot Photo With His Name Written For Vice President; See Post

Kanye West recently took to Twitter to share a picture of a ballot. The rapper confused his fans as his name was already printed on the paper, but the picture showed his name written on it. In the picture, the names of all the candidates are listed with the position they are running for. On the side of the names, the circle for selecting the candidate is provided.

Kanye West’s name is spotted on the ballot with the position he is running for, that is Vice President. The name of his companion Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra is also listed with Kanye’s name. However, in the picture, Kanye West’s name is written in the column ‘write-in’. Kanye West posted the picture saying that his friends are writing him in. One of the fans mentioned that Kanye West's name is written even when it is printed as he is running for both the position that is President and Vice President.

Friends writing me in 🕊 pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5 — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020

Also Read| Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West trying to mend differences with a private family vacation?

why would they write your name if you’re literally right there pic.twitter.com/NKdQXGDsTH — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) October 9, 2020

Because he’s running for both president and Vice President — Austin (@TheKamikazeGod) October 9, 2020

Also Read| Kanye West supports Taylor Swift in Scooter Braun feud, says 'she deserves the rights'

Kanye West wants to produce Destiny's Child gospel album

In the past few weeks, American rapper Kanye West has been making headlines constantly-be it his US presidential bid, his relationship with wife Kim Kardashian, his bipolar disorder controversies, etc. In the recent past, he grabbed headlines for his new desire of producing a Destiny’s Child album. He took to his official Twitter handle to talk about the same.

Rapper Kanye West posted a 50-second video on his Twitter handle in which he blasted Michelle William's song Say Yes on a stereo. The song features Destiny’s Child members Beyonce and Kelly Rowland. He also shared a glimpse of a phone where the song was playing. The caption of this post took everyone by surprise as he played with the name of the single and shared it.

He captioned the video as, “SAY YES!!! We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album” along with a white dove emoji. It is not clear as of now if he’s had any discussion about this Destiny’s Child gospel album with the members Beyoncé, Kelly, or Michelle. Here is a look at Kanye West’s Twitter update.

SAY YES!!! We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4TiWjxdfCK — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Also Read| Kim Kardashian shares her pictures from photoshoot by Kanye West

Also Read| Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spotted on a dinner date amid divorce rumours? Read more

Promo Image Credits: kanyewestt_official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.