Kanye West Supports Taylor Swift In Scooter Braun Feud, Says 'she Deserves The Rights'

Rapper Kanye West has been making headlines for his Twitter outbursts in the past couple of months. From asking his fellow acquaintances from the music industry to make a public apology, to ranting about slavery, the artist’s bizarre tweets have become a topic of discussion amongst fans. Now, in one of his recent chats with Universal Music Group, as reported by Pinkvilla, the rapper came out in support of Taylor Swift, with whom he shares a history of hostility.

Kanye West supports Taylor Swift

Kanye West has been putting forth his firm views about record labels and ownership rights on his Twitter handle. Talking about the same, during his interaction, the rapper compared today’s music contracts to those that were made in olden days. Calling it a ‘broken system’, the musician claimed that the ‘balance of power’ between the ‘label profit’ and ‘artist profit’ is ‘too wide’. He suggested that he will soon come up with a process that will make the entire process smooth.

ALSO READ| Times Kanye West Stunned Twitterati With His Bizarre Tweets; Check Out

Along with this, when asked about his rival Taylor Swift’s previous feud with Scooter Braun over music ownership, Kanye agreed that the Bad Blood singer ‘deserves’ to have every right on her own music. Elaborating further, Kanye added that every artist needs to be free and should be able to own their rights. Taylor Swift deserves it, just like everyone else, the portal states. Not only that, but the reports also suggest, that Kanye West claimed that Scooter Braun is his friend and that he will soon have a discussion with him regarding the same.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian And Kanye West May Get A Divorce Soon As Tensions Mount Between The Couple

What happened between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun?

In November 2019, Taylor, took to her Tumblr account, to accuse manager Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records’ CEO Scott Borchetta of preventing her from performing her own songs at the 2019 American Music Awards. Venting out her anger, the singer claimed that she just wants to be able to perform her ‘own music’. Click here to read Taylor’s entire note.

ALSO READ| Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Trying To Mend Differences With A Private Family Vacation?

Kanye West & Taylor Swift’s feud

Back in 2009, when Taylor was all set to give her speech for winning the Best Female Video Award, Kanye West surprisingly stole the mic from the Blank Space singer. At the MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper said out aloud, that he will let Taylor finish, but “Beyonce has the best videos of all the time”. The incident left the internet ablaze.

ALSO READ| Kanye West Says 'slavery Has Become A Choice' After Showing Giant Wall Around LA House

(Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian & Taylor Swift Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.