Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Trying To Mend Differences With A Private Family Vacation?

Although speculations are rife that Kim Kardashian has plans of divorcing her husband Kanye West after the American rapper's bipolar episode, the man and wife seem to be determined to make their marriage work. A source reportedly told TMZ that the celebrity couple took a family trip together to work through these tough times as their marriage has almost hit rock bottom. It was also reported that Kim and Kanye made the decision of jetting off on a private vacation after Kim's emotional visit to Wyoming.

Are Kim and Kanye trying to mend their differences?

The issues in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage have not been a secret from the world as Kanye himself had announced wanting a divorce from his businesswoman and TV star wife. However, he was also soon to issue a public apology to his wife over revealing private matters on social media. Later, several pictures of a tearful Kim surfaced on the internet after she flew to her Wyoming ranch to visit her husband.

Now, if the source of TMZ is to be believed, the couple decided to take a jet and fly on a private family vacation to spend some 'we' time and make things work out. It was also reported that the couple discussed going on a trip when the beauty mogul visited her husband to Wyoming towards the end of July.

Kim Kardashian In Tears As She Meets Husband Kanye West For Marriage Crisis Talks (photos) - https://t.co/I99jlb8sZf pic.twitter.com/JADWlO3cnv — Moji Sensei Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) July 28, 2020

Later that weekend, some photos of Kanye boarding a private jet with son Saint West in Wyoming emerged on social media. However, neither Kim nor any of her family members were snapped with Kanye West. Many were assuming that the family was already inside when the rapper was snapped. Although there wasn't much information available as to where the airplane was headed at, it was reported that it had taken off from LA before halting in Wyoming.

For the unversed, at a rally in South Carolina, Kanye West had revealed that he and his wife were considering aborting their oldest daughter, North. Later, he also tweeted revealing that the KKW Beauty owner had tried to 'lock' him up while calling his mother-in-law Kris Jenner 'Kris Jung-un' by referring to her as a 'white supremacist'

