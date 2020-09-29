Kim Kardashian Shares Her Pictures From Photoshoot By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently did a photoshoot for the cover page of AnOther magazine, by Kanye West. Kardashian shared the pictures on her social media. The cover page also includes French fashion icon Michèle Lamy whose photos were clicked by her husband Rick Owens. Take a look at the stunning pictures of Kim Kardashian as she poses for the cover story.

Kim Kardashian's photoshoot

Kayne West photographed his wife Kim Kardashian amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Dutch photographer Paul Kooiker of the magazine gave instructions as to how he wanted the portrait of Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian's photos look artsy with the sepia-hue. Kim Kardashian poses for the camera in her tan Skims from her own brand Skims. She also flaunts jewellery from Rick Owens’ HUNROD line.

In Kim Kardashian's photos, she is seen seated on an antique table. She has pulled back her hair in a braid. Her makeup looks subtle. As she pairs HUNROD jewellery with her basic Skims, the bracelet, hoops, and ring stand out. Kim Kardashian's curves are enhanced in the Skims. The sepia effect gives an unusual effect to the picture as Kim Kardashian's shadow falls on the wall.

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to Twitter to comment on Kim Kardashian's photoshoot. Fans have appreciated Kanye's photography skills. A Twitter user said that Kayne West could be a professional photographer if he wanted to. Another user is glad that Kim Kardashian's husband takes her pictures. Take a look at some of the comments.

Kanye could be a professional photographer if he wanted https://t.co/HUbjGVwFxy — Watching the Thr🏵ne (@KanyePodcast) September 28, 2020

The fact that my man takes all my pictures 🥰 https://t.co/Ku6VwML7Rx — Tsakisani Mondlani (@TsakisaniM) September 28, 2020

A man of many talents https://t.co/xrVL4SulqV — Mondly (@Mondly_Shezi) September 28, 2020

Kanye. A rapper. An actor. Record producer. Fashion Designer. A lyricist. A singer-songwriter. A screenwriter. A poet. An entrepreneur and now a photographer. He's got range mehn. I stan✨ https://t.co/QP8FSSBWMv — Tobxx✨ (@__tobijayyy) September 28, 2020

You the only women I know that can pull that braid off sis. https://t.co/k1cnW81bnN — 𝙱𝚁𝙸𝚃 𝙱𝚁𝙰𝚃 ♥ (@BrittanyEfurux) September 29, 2020

Kim Kardashian recently shared an artwork by a British Fashion Illustrator & Designer Hayden Williams. The illustration is of Kim Kardashian's photos that she clicked earlier. She was dressed in an Olivier Rousteing and Balmain co-ord set. Kim had shared a video flaunting her outfit and posing in her house. She was also wearing a mask and gloves of the same pattern by the line. To accessorize her outfit she had an Olivier Rousteing and Balmain purse to pose with. Take a look at the portrait as well as Kim Kardashian's photos in the outfit.

Balmain Barbie pic.twitter.com/dKtayxLx3x — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 23, 2020

Kim Kardashian is currently seen in the 19th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the recent episode, she pranked her mother Kris Jenner which went too far. The Kardashians also announced that the final season of Keeping up With The Kardashians will be aired in 2020.

