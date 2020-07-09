Kanye West Withdraws Support For Trump, Slams Biden As He Gears Up For US Elections 2020

American rapper Kanye West has stated that he no longer supports US President Donald Trump and said that Joe Biden lacks the “special factor”. West’s remarks came days after he announced his plan to contest the US Presidential Elections scheduled for November.

Speaking to an international media outlet, Kanye West said that his support for the US President diminished after he read reports about the US President hiding in a bunker during the Black Lives Matter protests near White House.

'Biden is not special'

However, Kanye West saved his worst criticism for the Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. In the course of the conversation, the American rapper said that unlike Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Joe Biden was not “special” adding that people of the US need special people to lead the country. Speaking about Biden, Kanye West reportedly said that he was "threatened as a black man into the Democratic party".

Kanye West is yet to officially register as a candidate for the US Presidential Elections 2020, and he has announced that he would be running as an independent candidate. Experts have pointed out that he has less than 30 days to register before missing the filling dates in many states.

When asked about his agendas, Kanye West replied that ending police brutality was one of the items on his to-do list. He further elaborated stating that in case he won, he would manage the United States like fictional country of Wakanda from the film 'Black Panther'.

In addendum, Kanye West also said that he “loves” China. He defended the country saying that COVID-19 pandemic was not China‘s fault. According to John Hopkins University, the infection has killed over 1,31,900 people in the US to date.

