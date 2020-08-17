Kanye West Shares Pics Of New Yeezy Sunglasses, Netizens Ask 'ain't This A Headband?'

Kanye West recently took to Twitter to share images of new Yeezy sunglasses after which the ‘unique’ eyewear created a buzz on the micro-blogging website. The American rapper shared three different images with ‘see-no-evil’ monkey emoticon. While the first image showed the different colours of the eyewear, the other two pictures showed a model donning the sunglasses. According to reports, the new eyewear design is from the latest collection of Yeezy-Gap partnership. While West shared the images, no other product specifications or an official confirmation regarding the design has been announced.

READ: Lake Pyramid In Nevada Turns 'unique Shade Of Turquoise' After Toxic Algae Bloom

Netizens say they are ‘perfect hater shades’

Since shared, Kanye’s tweets, overall, have garnered thousands of likes and reactions. While some internet users were just confused to see the new unusual Yeezy sunglasses, others compared them to everyday objects. From ‘cyclops from X-men’ to ‘boomerang’, netizens even wrote that they thought ‘someone pulled down their headband’.

One internet user jokingly wrote, "Finally, the perfect hater shades. Blocks them out just right”. Another added, “Me when I was 7 and put my mom’s headbands on my eyes and pretended to be cyclops from X-men”. “Can they see?” asked third. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to the Yeezy sunglasses,

pov: you’re wearing the new yeezy glasses pic.twitter.com/sTc3G57efE — john (@johnkrug_) August 15, 2020

This gotta be what you wear during Warzone — "smart" casey (@atlantaslatt) August 15, 2020

READ: Good News: Mountaineer Names Peak In Spain After Ex-DM Of Uttarkashi To Express Gratitude

Aint this a headband? — Vashti (@vashtij_) August 15, 2020

Who else wore these headbands over there eyes and pretend they’re from 2069? pic.twitter.com/BjC5cZf6Nr — 𝙉𝙊𝘽𝙐 (@ohnobudidnt) August 15, 2020

READ: US: Mississippi Man Proposes To Place A Giant Mosquito On New State Flag

READ: US: Bald Eagle Attacks State Drone Worth $950, Mistakes It For A Rival Bird

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.