Kanye West Meets Steve Harvey At Chic-Fill-A After Returning From Dominican Republic; See

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Kanye West's presidential run and his family drama with Kim Kardashian, the popular rapper recently visited one of his good friends, Steve Harvey. The spent some time together at Chic-Fill-A in Atlanta on August 18, 2020. Kanye West even tweeted out a photo of Steve Harvey, who was sitting opposite Kanye at the restaurant.

Kanye spends time with Steve Harvey despite family drama and ongoing controversy

Also Read | Kanye West Congratulates Kamala Harris, Says 'love And Respect From The Future President'

Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

Above is the image that Kanye West recently shared online on his official social media page. The image features Steve Harvey sitting inside Chic-Fill-A while making a peace sign with his hand. In the caption for the image, Kanye West wrote, "Me and Steve Harvey was hungry."

The two celebs were at Atlanta's Chic-Fill-A restaurant with Chick-fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy, and vice president, Bubba Cathy.

Also Read | Kanye West Qualifies As Presidential Candidate In Utah

Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A🕊 pic.twitter.com/TigBlw5yrq — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

Kanye even shared a video of Dan and Bubba on his Twitter page. In the video, Dan and Bubba Cathy are seen giving grace at Chic-Fill-A right before they start their meal.

A fan page for Kanye West revealed that actor Rick Fox was also with the group at Chic-Fill-A. Moreover, Kanye West even tried to get the staff of the restaurant to sing with him after his meal.

Kanye, Steve Harvey and Rick Fox at Chick-fil-A in Griffin, GA today.



(via IG/m.scott33 & smith_jacob._) pic.twitter.com/3ovKP0ze0a — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 18, 2020

Kanye West and Steve Harvey's recent meeting surprised fans, as just a few weeks ago, Kanye West's public antics made many worry about the state of his mental health. Just a month ago, the rapper gave his first presidential rally in South Carolina. The speech became a controversial hot topic due to Kanye West's concerning behavior. The rapper even started to cry during the event after he claimed that Kim Kardashian wanted to abort their first child, North.

Also Read | Kanye West’s Wife Kim Shows Support For Him, Shares Videos Of Sunday Service In Wyoming

Kanye also shared a series of concerning tweets where he alleged that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to "lock" him up. He also claimed that he was going to divorce Kim in his Twitter rant. However, the rapper later apologized for his posts and took a break from social media after he and his family traveled to the Dominican Republic for a brief vacation. These public antics made many fans worry over Kanye West's current mental health.

Also Read | Kanye West Meets White House Advisor Jared Kushner Ahead Of US Polls

[Promo from @kanyewestt_official and @iamsteveharveytv Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.