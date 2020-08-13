Kanye West Meets White House Advisor Jared Kushner Ahead Of US Polls

As Kanye West pursues his efforts to appear on the presidential ballot in the upcoming November elections, it was reported that the American rapper met with White House adviser Jared Kushner. According to international media reports, the meeting between West and the US President’s son-in-law took place in Colorado last weekend and it was also attended by Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

While taking to Twitter, West confirmed the meeting on August 12. He also said that the trio discussed a book on empowering Black Americans. Further, West informed that he is also willing to do a live interview with the New York Times to discuss the same.

I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

It was last month that Kanye West announced his presidential campaign. While he too is a Trump supporter, it is believed that his appearance as an independent on the ballot could disrupt the race between the US President and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden. So far, West has reportedly filed petitions to appear on the presidential election ballot in ten US states, including some with ties to Trump.

West faces drawback for filing ballot 14-seconds late

Recently, the American rapper also faced a drawback as he filed his ballot in Wisconsin 14-seconds late. However, West’s lawyers Michael Curran reportedly explained that a statutory provision does not distinguish between minutes and seconds. Curran said that for the average observer, arriving before 5:01pm is arriving ‘not later’ than 5pm. Further, he reportedly said that the phrase “not later” may indicate that the seconds from 5:00:00 to 5:00:59 are still considered within 5pm.

A 23-page document was filed in response to two challenges to West’s nomination papers. While the first was that the papers weren’t timely delivers, another challenge raised issues including illegible signatures. However, Curran argued that the States law should accept Kanye West’s nomination paper since his campaign was also hindered by an ‘overly aggressive’ Democratic operative and media. He reportedly added that the state officials also locked their agency’s door.

