Kanye West’s Wife Kim Shows Support For Him, Shares Videos Of Sunday Service In Wyoming

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has been facing quite a lot of issues due to her husband Kanye West’s presidential run and series of Tweets that accused Kim and her mother. However, Kanye West’s wife showed support for her husband during his recent Sunday service in Wyoming amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Kim Kardashian’s shared several Instagram stories that featured the Sunday service.

Kim’s first Instagram story featured a grassy field and also showcased a piano amidst the field. Kim Kardashian captioned the Instagram story as, “Guess what’s back?!?” Kim then shared a series of videos that showcased the Sunday service in Wyoming. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North appears to be saying, “Where is he? Dad”! One can then see a man with matching trousers and a red T-shirt, heading towards the piano. This outfit seems to be the colour code for the Sunday service. Further, Kanye West also abided by the dress code.

Kim Kardashian’s story then features the entire choir heading towards the piano. The choir practiced social distancing during the service. All the people appear to be maintaining a six feet distance from each other. Kim Kardashian captioned one of her stories as, “Sunday Service is back!!!! Starting at the ranch in Wyoming”.

In the video, Kim asks her daughter North to sing. Further, Kim also teases North’s vocal chops in the video. Kim also tells her four-year-old son, Saint and his cousin, Reign Disick to sing with the choir. Due to safety concerns, only close friends and family were allowed to attend the service. However, Kim’s Instagram story enabled her 184 million followers to view the event.

In the end, Kim shared a picture of the Wyoming fields and captioned the post as, “For anyone wondering, Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety, which is always the top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting”. You can check out Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories here:

Kim Kardashian and Kaye’s Family Trip:

Recently Kim, Kanye, and their children visited a tropical island. This family trip was meant to determine Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s future as a married couple. Kim reportedly opted against her mother accompanying them since she did not want her husband to feel pressurised. The family wanted to reconnect at a place that was far away from Wyoming.

All images sourced from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

