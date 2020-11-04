Kanye West Sued For $1M By His Workers Over His Live Opera

A fresh lawsuit has been filed against Pop star Kanye West. A group of workers who have worked with Kanye West are suing him for his 'Kanye West Nebuchadnezzar Opera.' The lawsuit has demanded Kanye to pay a fine of at least $1 million. Here's a look at what has happened.

Lawsuit against Kanye West

Kanye West, who had decided to run for Presidency in the ongoing elections, is facing fresh troubles with a lawsuit that is filed against him by people who have worked for him. According to The Blast, Kanye West and Live Nation are being sued by a group of people who worked with him in his live musical production, the Hollywood Bowl. West has been accused of "failing to provide pay stubs, failing to pay minimum wage and overtime," for the ‘Opera’ event.

Another one of his former employees, a hair-dresser, has claimed that she is owed "unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney's fees, and costs.” The lawsuit also mentioned that some other fees were paid late and they were themselves charged for getting their paychecks. The group of workers are demanding $1M or more in this lawsuit.

Kanye West’s net worth, Kanye West results and more

Kanye West has amassed a huge fortune for himself with his music career and being the owner of Yeezy company, which has become a big brand of shoes. According to Forbes magazine, Kanye West’s net worth is around $1.3 billion dollars as of the end of 2019. This lawsuit is hence not likely to cause him any financial damage even if he loses it, and this lawsuit is expected to be dealt with soon.

With the US election results 2020 on the shore, America along with the entire world is glued to their televisions. His fans, meanwhile, must be wondering how many votes does Kanye have in the upcoming US election results 2020. For the ones who are not aware of this, although he has been very vocal about American politics, Kanye West has now conceded from the Presidential election.

