Kim Kardashian And Kanye West May Get A Divorce Soon As Tensions Mount Between The Couple

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been facing some major tensions in their marriage. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the couple is considering getting divorced soon. Following a number of actions by Kanye West, it was reported that Kim has now been considering cutting things off with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West face a bump in their marriage

During the course of their marriage in the past couple of years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been a steady couple. However, things began to change after Kanye’s run for the presidential elections. Kim, on several occasions, has defended Kanye for his actions. However, as per the news portal, the things have finally begun taking a toll on Kim Kardashian who is considering a split.

The news portal claimed that following the 'bipolar' nature of Kanye, Kim Kardashian has now considered breaking things off with him. On several occasions, Kim had been defending Kanye for his bipolar disorder after he said several things about her and her mother Kris Jenner. The source told the news portal that Kim Kardashian has the whole divorce planned out. However, she is not going through as she is currently waiting for Kanye due to some reasons unknown.

Over the past months, Kanye West has been quite vocal about his thoughts and has addressed them publically. During an event in July, the rapper mentioned that he almost killed his daughter, thus hinting at an abortion. It was during this time Kim tried to defend her husband by opening up about his mental health struggles. Thus following this stance on abortion and a number of other reasons, Kim eventually considered taking this step, according to the news portal.

In September, Kanye yet again made another tweet in which he mentioned his child and the idea of himself getting murdered. In the tweet, Kanye West made several vague statements that left his followers concerned about him. The tweet was later deleted from his Twitter account. However, during a separate interview with Nick Cannon, he revealed that he still feels sensitive enough to cry about the idea of aborting his daughter. The representatives for the couple have failed to deliver comment on this so far.

