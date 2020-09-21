Times Kanye West Stunned Twitterati With His Bizarre Tweets; Check Out

Kanye West might be a hip-hop mogul, but the rapper often makes headlines with his bizarre tweets. His tweets have given the internet a laugh riot time and again. Here are some of his Tweets that set the internet on fire:

When Kanye launched a new Yeezy design

YZY D Rose coming soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SqHdj4SUrg — ye (@kanyewest) August 9, 2020

On August 10, 2020, the rapper shared the new design for an upcoming product of his shoe line Yeezy. The design for YZY D Rose or Yeezy D Rose was a confusing one. The netizens took no time to start a meme-fest based on the funny-looking design of the shoes. The design was compared to everything from slit marshmallows to potato twists and rigatoni pasta. The most similar-looking and funniest was the comparison to fish skeletons.

When Kanye said that Michael Jackson was killed

Kanye took to his twitter in July this year as he claimed that Michael Jackson was killed. He believed that the King of Pop did not die as a result of a cardiac arrest but was killed by then Sony Music president Tommy Mottola. Kanye was speaking in reference to some videos where MJ had spoken against Mottola. Michael Jackson had once said that Mottola was 'mean and devilish'. He also said that Tommy was a racist and is biased against African–American artists. Later, Kanye West deleted his tweets too.

Kim Kardashian came to her husband’s rescue and asked fans to have empathy towards the artist. She explained, in an Instagram story, how West has faced unbearable losses in his life, like losing his mother at a young age. West also suffers from bipolar disorder which heightens such thoughts, as she explained that his words rarely match his heart.

When he decided to run for President

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

On July 5, 2020, Kanye decided to run for the US presidential elections. The rapper shared this news on his twitter and left fans in a frenzy. Twitterati has left some really fun responses to this tweet. Some called it a joke, some said it was a 'good deed', while some were in complete disbelief.

