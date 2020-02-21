Kim Kardashian Caught Kissing Hubby Kanye West In A Lift In Paris

Is awkward PDA the next on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's list? Just days after a video of the couple from the NBA All-Star game went viral, it seems that Kimye is at it again. In a recent video that went viral, fans are speculating that Kanye is now trying to make up for the fact that he failed to notice the kiss coming at the NBA game.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's adorable PDA in Paris

While they were in Paris for the Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian kept her fans updated about it all through her social media stories. She also shared a story where Kim and Kanye West are seen going all out with their PDA session. The couple is seen kissing in a panoramic lift, where most people share an awkward moment, the duo seems all comfortable with each other.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Reveals She Went Through A Horrific Miscarriage Scare With North West

The original version

While the PDA video has been doing rounds of the internet, fans are also going crazy over the extended version of the video. In that one, as the doors of the lift open, Kanye steps out leaving Kim inside with the bags. Kim picks up all the bags and the lift doors start closing in on her. The longer version also seems to reveal in the end that it was not much of a candid video. Towards the end, Kanye says that this was it as he steps out and asks the videographer if that video works.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, And J Cole Grace The Celeb Row At NBA All-Star Game

Take a look at the NBA video here

lmao now why he ain’t kiss her back 😭 pic.twitter.com/oIVIXcMxvt — trey 〽️ (@trey_forde) February 17, 2020

In the NBA video, when the camera caught Kim and Kanye, Kim chose to kiss him on the cheeks. This came after Kanye failed to notice her attempts of sharing a smooch with him. This quickly arose reactions from Twitterati with people asking questions like why isn't he kissing her back?

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Gets A Surprise Holiday As A Gift From Kanye West On Valentine's Day

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian In A Bikini Is Hubby Kanye West's Perfect Muse; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.