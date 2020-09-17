Kanye West Calls Out 'White Media' For "taking Down" Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby & R Kelly

Fans of Kanye West are once again concerned for the singer's mental health as he is currently calling out the music industry in a long Twitter rant. Moreover, Kanye West also shared some objectionable videos on Twitter that shocked netizens worldwide. Before his rant against the music industry, Kanye West also shared some firey posts where he called out "White Media" for taking down various popular black celebrities.

In these now-deleted posts, the singer claimed that Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R Kelly were all targetted and taken down by The 'White Media'. He further ranted about how these media companies made documentaries about black celebs to ruin their careers and defame their reputation. Below is Kanye West's tweet against the so-called White Media.

Kanye West blames 'White Media' for Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R Kelly's downfall

[Image from Kanye West Twitter (now deleted)]

Taking to Twitter, Kanye West claimed that Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R Kelly all had documentaries made about them by White Media companies. Moreover, the singer claimed that there has never been a Black media company that has taken down a while celeb by making documentaries about them. This Tweet quickly became controversial and was later deleted by the singer.

For those unaware, R Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February of 2019 after the release of Surviving R. Kelly, a documentary about R Kelly's alleged sexual abuse. Kelly is currently incarcerated after he was denied bail. Bill Cosby is another black celeb who was accused of rape by 60 different women (of which many were Black Americans themselves).

Cosby is currently serving a 3 to 10-year sentence after his conviction in 2018. A documentary about his sexual abuse titled Bill Cosby: Fall of an American Icon released in 2017. Michael Jackson was also accused of child sexual abuse before his death. Last year, a documentary titled Leaving Neverland shared the story of two men who claimed to have been sexually abused by Jackson when they were still children.

[Promo Source: @kanyewestt_official Instagram]

