Kanye West Unveils His Presidential Campaign Video, Asks 'What Is America's Destiny?'

The election for the President of the United States of America is only 22 days away, Kanye West has not given up on campaigning for the presidential run. Over 1 million people viewed Kanye West’s video that he recently launched as his first campaign video for 2020 presidential elections. The video featured Kanye sending out a message to the people of the States as he stood against a black and white American flag and asked, “What is America’s destiny?” He titled the tweet as, "We stepping out on faith".

Kanye West unveils his presidential campaign video

Kanye West’s first campaign video has gone viral on the internet as the American rapper continues his campaign trail. The video opens as he asks a series of questions to the people and a montage of scenes portraying people praying. Here is what Kanye West is heard saying in his presidential campaign video for the US Election 2020.

What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things, together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls 'the free exercise of religion,; including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other—our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith, with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country, by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be. I'm Kanye West and I approve this message.

Watch the video below

