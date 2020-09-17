Kanye West Shares He Wants To Produce A Destiny’s Child Gospel Album; Check Tweets Here

In the past few weeks, American rapper Kanye West has been making the headlines constantly. Be it his US presidential bid, his relationship with wife Kim Kardashian, his bipolar disorder controversies, etc. He recently made the headlines for his new desire of producing a Destiny’s Child album. He took to his official Twitter handle and shared his wish with everyone. For all the people who are curious about it, here is everything you need to know.

Kanye West wants to produce Destiny's Child gospel album

Rapper Kanye West took to his official Twitter handle and shared that wish of producing Destiny’s Child album. He posted a 50-second video on his Twitter handle in which he blasted the Michelle William's song Say Yes on a stereo. The song features Destiny’s Child members Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

He also shared a glimpse of a phone where the song was playing. The caption of this post took everyone by surprise as he played with the name of the single and shared it.

He captioned the video as, “SAY YES!!! We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album” along with a white dove emoji. It is not clear as of now if he’s had any discussion about this Destiny’s Child gospel album with the members Beyoncé, Kelly, or Michelle. Here is a look at Kanye West’s Twitter.

SAY YES!!! We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4TiWjxdfCK — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

'Destiny’s Child'

Destiny’s Child is one of the popular girl group which dominated the music scene during the 1990s and early 2000s. The final and best-known line-up of the band comprised of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. The band has several hit tracks to their credit like Jumpin, Jumpin, Cater 2 U among others. The band formally disbanded in 2006. They have reunited on several occasions since then. The most notable reunion of Destiny’s Child came with Beyonce’s Coachella performance. The possibility of Kanye West producing Destiny’s Child gospel album seems low given his strained relationship with Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z.

Kanye West's Twitter

Kanye West has recently claimed that a typical record deal is a trap. He said that 90% of the record contracts are still on a royalty. He posted a series of tweets accusing the music labels of wrongdoings. He also shared a video in which a man is urinating on one of his grammy awards. In one of the tweets, he also compared himself to Moses and the music industry to a “modern-day slave ship". Here is a look at Kanye West’s Twitter.

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Promo Image Credits: kanyewestt_official Instagram

