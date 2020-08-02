Brad Pitt Reveals Why He And Kanye West Are Best Buddies; Read Details Here

Brad Pitt is one of the most loved celebrities in Hollywood and over the years, he has given some of the best films Hollywood has seen. The actor has been in the show business for a very long time now and has several friends in the industry too. From George Clooney to Matt Damon, he is friends with several stars.

Apart from these actors, he also is a friend with several artists including Kanye West. Brad Pitt and Kanye West have been spotted together a couple of times and in 2019 Brad had talked about his friendship with Kanye at the premiere of his film Ad Astra. Here is all you should know about Brad and West's friendship.

Friendship of Brad Pitt and Kanye West

In 2019, Brad had attended Kanye West's Sunday Service. The pictures of the duo had gone viral among fans. After which, Brad talked about his friendship with the rapper during the premiere of his film Ad Astra.

While on the ramp, he also expressed that they kept running into each other for many years now. He then added that he loves that there is a person like Kanye who likes to keep messing things up and envisioning the future. Pitt then mentioned that he cannot forget his music too as it is very raw and open. Pitt further revealed that his visit to West’s Sunday Services was really beautiful.

Furthermore, the actor mentioned that Kanye is very special and his Sunday Services are celebratory. He added that he loved the vibe and said he finds it really special. Take a look at their moments to form the Sunday Service here.

Brad Pitt also talked about how he was in a rebellious phase in his life to an entertainment portal. He said that he had become agnostic and had tried a few spiritual things but he did not feel that it was right. But after living a life that way he realised that he believed that they are all connected.

Kanye West and Brad Pitt were last spotted together at the Oscars after-party:

