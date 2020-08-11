When Kim Kardashian West Admitted Regretting Pursuing Career In Music

Back in 2010, Kim Kardashian West had decided to try out a career in the music industry. In 2011, Kim dropped her debut music video Jam (Turn It Up). But the music career of Kim was very short-lived, as Jam (Turn It Up) was the first and the last song she sang. Kim Kardashian had also revealed in an interview that she regrets having sung the track.

Kim Kardashian's Jam (Turn It Up)

Kim Kardashian West had worked on the track with some very talented people. Kim worked with The-Dream and Tricky Stewart and had revealed that a portion of the proceeds from the song’s sale would be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. However, the song did not turn out to be very successful.

Read Also | Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 1: Top Three Moments That You Might Have Forgotten

Critics reaction to the song

In fact, the song was widely derided by critics. The New York Daily News had called Kim “the worst singer in the reality TV universe”, Vulture had described her vocals as “sounding as if they are emanating from a baby that is either very bored or very drugged”. After that, Kim never lent her voice for any music track ever, except to her mom Kris Jenner’s birthday celebration music video in the year 2015.

Read Also | Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Return To Miami After Their Week-long Family Getaway

According to Rolling Stone, Kim Kardashian West had revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she regrets signing the track. The reality TV star revealed on the show that making Jam Turn it Up was a memorable experience and allowed her to raise money for cancer. She further said on the show that however, she considered the track her biggest mistake.

Read Also | Kim Kardashian & Kanye Fly To Remote Island To Determine Future Of Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian West told the show host Andy Cohen that if there is one thing in life that she wishes she did not do, it would be dabbling in music. She further said that she does not like it when people do things that they are not good at, and for herself, she thinks that she does not have a good voice to be a singer, therefore, she should not have sung the track.

Kim also revealed on the show that she cannot believe she did that. She also revealed that she had later talked to The-Dream about it and he asked her did she have fun, and Kardashian responded in a positive answer. Kim further revealed that then he told her that if she had fun, then she should stop being so hard on herself.

Read Also | Kanye West's VP Pick Michelle Tidball Is A Wyoming-based Life Coach; Know More About Her

Image credits: Kim Kardashian West Instagram & screengrab from the video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.