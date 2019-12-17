Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kardashian Sisters And Their Long Line Of Kids

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most followed on Instagram. The family sprung to fame with their reality show Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Since their rise to stardom, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie, and Kendall Jenner have become successful on their own accord. The latest to the addition are their kids. Fans and followers are striving for the family’s latest additions.

Kim Kardashian’s kids

Kim Kardashian is a mother to four kids. The eldest of them is North Nori West, 5, and the second child is Saint West who is three. Then Chicago West, who is one-year-old and finally the youngest Psalm West who was born in May 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids

Kourtney Kardashian is mother to three kids, with her ex-flame Scott Disick. The eldest son is Mason Dash Disick, 9, and their second daughter Penelope Disick, 6, and the third child is Reign Disick. Kourtney and Scott are co-parents to their three kids.

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter

Khloe Kardashian is mother to a daughter, True Thompson, from her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. True was born last year in April 2018. Tristan cheated on Khloe in the same week she went into labour and the couple thus separated.

Rob Kardashian’s daughter

Rob is father to 3-year-old Dream Kardashian. He is not seen in the limelight in most of the footage from the Kardashian reality show. Dream is the daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna. She was born on November 10th 2016.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter

Kylie Jenner is mother to Stormi Webster. Stormi’s father is Travis Scott, who is a rapper. Kylie and he dated for almost two years. However, the two have separated from each other, reportedly due to personal fallouts. However, they both are on friendly terms as co-parents to Stormi.

