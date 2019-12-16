Kim Kardashian Wants To Mend Her Relationship With Sister Kourtney

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian got into a heated argument with her older sister during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last week. In the episode, Kim accused Kourtney of not letting Kim document her love story for the program. She also accused that Kim and their younger sister Khloe had to pick up the slack. After this happened, Kim expressed that she had been really mean to her elder sister and vowed to try and strengthen the bong both they both share.

Kim speaks about Kourtney in a preview clip

In the preview of the clip of the episode from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian can be seen saying that she has gone too far while speaking to Kourtney. Kim Kardashian expressed that she would want to fix the relationship with Kourtney. She says this when their mother Kris Jenner tells all her daughters that she wants to strengthen the relationship each and every one of them share. She asks each of the sisters pick one person sitting on the bus they were travelling in and tell them one thing they that they want to focus on strengthening in their relationship. Kris said that this starts as a communication activity to build the bond better.

In the video, Khloe speaks first and says that she wants to get the fizzle she and Kourtney had back. She says that they used to fizzle and that she wants the fizzle back. Then, Kim speaks about Kourtney and the preview of the episode gets over. In the new episode, viewers will get to know what happens after this conversation. This conversation will be continuing after last week's episode where Kim accused Kourtney of not working much towards the family's reality show and threatened to axe her from the program if she didn't agree to film more material.

