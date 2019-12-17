Kardashian Sisters Impersonate Each Other And Fans Feel It's Spot-on; Watch Video

The latest episode of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashian has been the talk of the town ever since the release. The season finale of the show featured the members of the Kardashian family dressed as each other while they were imitating their body language and style. Fans of the show have been of the opinion that the Kardashian sisters aced the look that they were carrying.

Kardashian family members impersonate each other and get it right!

In the last episode of the season aired on December 16, 2019, the Kardashians were seen hilariously impersonating each other. Even the Kardashian kids could be seen in a different avatar. Penelope was dressed as Kylie Jenner, which stole the hearts of the viewers. Kourtney Kardashian was dressed as Kim Kardashian. She was spotted wearing a fully black outfit with an unusually-shaped pair of sunglasses. Her hair was done like that of Kim’s and her acting was also spot-on, according to most viewers. Kim Kardashian as Kourtney was another good impersonation. She spoke in a monotonous manner. According to most of the fans, the best job was done by Kendall Jenner as she was dressed as Kylie Jenner. She was also seen with the Kylie lip kit as she deliberately failed at lining her lips. She was also wearing a pink wig to get the 'Kylie look' right. The Kardashian sisters were also seen on a video call with each other as Kendall was showing her younger sister how she looks. Khloe Kardashian was dressed as Kris Jenner while Kris Jenner was dressed as Khloe Kardashian. Have a look at the video here.

Read Amy Schumer Calls The Kardashians Kind, Despite Making Fun Of Them Through The Years

Also read Kim Kardashian Wants To Mend Her Relationship With Sister Kourtney

Fans feel the impersonation is on point:

Most Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans were of the opinion that their imitation of each other was perfect. Kardashian photos and videos went viral all over Twitter. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Read Kourtney Kardashian Impersonates Kim Kardashian For Their TV Show's Finale

Also read Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Alleged Photoshop Fail In Christmas Card

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.