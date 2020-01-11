Kardashians Blast Blac Chyna For Delaying Court Procedure Due To Photo-shoot

The Kardashians’ lawyers blasted Blac Chyna for arriving late at a deposition and posing for a photoshoot with her entourage, according to new court documents filed on January 9 in connection with Kardashians’ application to continue Chyna’s deposition.

The Kardashians’ application accuses Chyna of arriving 90 minutes late to a September 2019 deposition and engaging in a photoshoot during the lunch break. They are also accusing Chyna and her lawyer of being disruptive during the proceedings.

Also Read | Keeping Up With The Kardashians And Other Reality Shows That Have Become Guilty Pleasures

Blac Chyna blasted by The Kardashian’s lawyers

According to reports, Kardashians’ application states that complainant’s deposition was scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. on September 24, 2019, at the offices of Lavely & Singer (L&S). On September 24, 2019, complainant arrived for her deposition over an hour and a half late.

They went on to state that complainant sat for less than five or seven hours of her deposition. At the lunch break, complainant began to engage in a photoshoot in the main conference room of the L&S office, as well as in and around Defendants’ counsel’s office building, accompanied by her counsel, Lynne Ciani and a small group of photographers and stylists.

Chyna’s response to the application denies that there was any discovery misconduct. As per reports, her response states that there has been no discovery misconduct by the complainant.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Feeds Her Kids And Family; Hits Back At Trollers

The defendant, Kardashians’ documents state that as a result of complainant’s photoshoot, the agreed-upon hour-long lunch break (which began two hours after the deposition commenced at 11:50 a.m.) was extended to almost an hour and twenty minutes.

Furthermore, the complainant and her attorney were disruptive during the deposition, refusing to answer relevant questions and preventing a full and fair examination. It stated that so much so that the deposition could not be concluded in one day and defendants were forced to file a motion with the court for an order appointing a discovery referee to conclude the deposition, according to reports.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Stars In A Cute TikTok Video With Caiden

The reports further stated that the complainant refused to answer Mr Singer’s questions and even threatened to leave the deposition. The complainant and her counsel intentionally avoided providing a clear answer about whether she felt she could not be on a television show. It was with the defendant Robert Kardashian in July 2017, when she filed for a restraining order against him including a stay-away order, the application states.

Also Read | Kardashian Christmas Party 2019 Was A Unique, Over-the-top Experience; See Pics

As per previous reports, Rob Kardashian is reportedly fighting for primary custody of his daughter Dream Kardashian. This is after making some harsh allegations against his ex and the child’s mother Blac Chyna. According to a leading news portal, Rob has had a change of heart from March 2019, when the former couple reportedly reached a joint custody agreement and Rob no longer had to pay USD 20,000 in child support to Chyna every month.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.