Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Feeds Her Kids And Family; Hits Back At Trollers

Kim Kardashian is constant under the radar of trollers and fans. Owing to her worldwide fame, the celebrity is always under the radar of trollers and microscope for the slightest of the things.

Though she has never seemed to pay much attention to the ‘haters’, this time Kim Kardashian was seen hitting back after being trolled for the contents of her fridge.

The KUWTK star had posed in front of a seemingly empty refrigerator. Though the star looked effortlessly gorgeous, people started questioning her about what she feeds her kids if she has only water and milk in the refrigerator.

Soon, leading media portals made it news as to what the mother of four kids feeds her kids when her fridge is empty.

The @skims Cotton Collection restock is available now!! Here I’m wearing the Cotton Plunge Bralette and Cotton Rib Briefs in Kyanite. I live in these comfortable pieces!! Shop the Cotton Collection now at https://t.co/Qsy51S3rtD. pic.twitter.com/V5icdyRgEN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2020

Kim Kardashian's videos were a reply to trolls

Kim Kardashian has always hit back when her family is targeted. This time, without much ado, she took to her Instagram and made a lengthy video.

In her videos, Kim Kardashian was seen showing people that she not only has fruits and vegetables stored, but she also has a walk-in refrigerator. In the videos, she explained that her family has many refrigerators, and they have one dedicated to beverages.

My IG stories has a more in depth tour 🌽🍏🦞🍒🍋🥑🥦🧀🧇🍣🥥 pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

Kim Kardashian, on her twitter account, posted the stories covered by media portals who were making fun of her and captioned the post asking them to go check out her Instagram stories. She seems to have taken it to her heart when her fans trolled her for an empty refrigerator. Check out the tweet below.

😂😂😂 Go to my IG stories for a Fridge tour asap! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uSuHriq9rb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Twitter

